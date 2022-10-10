Happy Sunday!

Visit TheBombLife.com for my reflections on this past Paris Fashion Week:

I was only in town for a few days (I had to accept my Triumph award, hello!), but had a great time attending shows like Elie Saab, Stella McCartney, and Christian Wijnants wearing looks by WearNiki.com, Kaasa Clothing, I Style by Sonia, and more.

Get some of my looks here, here, and here.

Some of you OG readers may remember when I first moved to Paris in 2008 (read the post here). I was frustrated at my full time job, and poured my passion for fashion into this here blog on the side. I decided to move to Paris because I had an underused French degree and always had a love for the city. I also felt that I would be able to ‘start from the bottom’ at a fashion magazine in a foreign country–what better choice than the City of lights, love, and style!

I remember sitting in Place de la Concorde (above) with no plan in mind, just a feeling that I needed to move there and make it happen. I struggled and strived until I got my internship at Paris Vogue, followed by a job at Italian Vogue, which all led me to strike out on my own with Fashion Bomb Daily.

Being able to return to Paris, on my own terms, and experience Fashion Week as the owner of my own company continues to be a full circle moment.

I am continuously and endlessly grateful for every moment because we all know it was not easy to get here. I feel blessed to continue to do what I love for a living and take you guys along for the ride:)

And as I said in my post from 2008, “You live but once, you might as well be amusing…”–Coco Chanel

Smootches!!!

Images: Sone Jr

To have me wear you brand to my next event, email Book@clairesulmers.com