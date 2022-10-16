Happy Sunday, Bombers and Bombshells!

This past Thursday, I was thrilled to attend the opening of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries Exhibit at 660 Madison Avenue!

The exhibit celebrates and commemorates what would have been Louis Vuitton’s 200th birthday with the brand’s iconic trunks, reimagined by artists like Alexander Ekman, Justin Morin, Tory McFarland Pond, Kunle Martins, Franzy Zapata, KidSugar, and many more.

Trunks range from Alice in Wonderland fantastical creations to pieces boasting digital displays, and more. I personally loved everything gold, colorful, or monogrammed. If you want one for yourself, the trunks will be auctioned off at the end of the year.

While at the event, I said hey to Bombshells Elaine Welteroth, Vashtie, Larissa Muehleder, and Vogue’s Alexis Bennett.

If you’re in New York pay them a visit at 660 Madison Avenue!

**Bonus: While at the Party, I was photographed for the NYTimes.

I’m giving a bit of deer in headlights, but it’s pretty cool to be featured!! Here’s to more Bomb Life, and luxury!