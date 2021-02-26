Claire’s Life: Attending Christian Siriano’s Fall 2021 Show Wearing Burgundy Wine Christian Siriano, a Helen Yarmak Fur, Steve Madden Boots, and a Frances Grey Hat!
Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!
Yesterday, I was thrilled to attend the Christian Siriano show (show review to come) ! This is the first fashion show I have attended in a year, and I was excited to hit the town!
For the occasion, I went for monochromatic, wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Steve Madden Veva boots, and a Frances Grey hat from FashionBombDailyShop.com.
I kept warm in Jayne Nicole Hosiery and a Helen Yarmak fur.
I further accessorized with leather gloves and a clear clutch.
It was good to twirl around a bit for a change!
Despite lockdown, The Bomb Life has been pretty busy! Stay tuned for even more updates.
Love & Light,
Claire
Images: @SoneJr