Claire’s Life: Attending Christian Siriano’s Fall 2021 Show Wearing Burgundy Wine Christian Siriano, a Helen Yarmak Fur, Steve Madden Boots, and a Frances Grey Hat!

Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells!

Yesterday, I was thrilled to attend the Christian Siriano show (show review to come) ! This is the first fashion show I have attended in a year, and I was excited to hit the town!

For the occasion, I went for monochromatic, wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Steve Madden Veva boots, and a Frances Grey hat from FashionBombDailyShop.com.

I kept warm in Jayne Nicole Hosiery and a Helen Yarmak fur.

I further accessorized with leather gloves and a clear clutch.

It was good to twirl around a bit for a change!

Despite lockdown, The Bomb Life has been pretty busy! Stay tuned for even more updates.

Love & Light,

Claire

Images: @SoneJr

