Claire Sulmers Talks Summer Trends on ‘Access’ Featuring Pieces From Fashion Bomb Daily Shop by Bree Billiter, SybG, Madam Mystique and More

Recently, our editor-in-chief Claire Sulmers appeared on Access to offer her insider knowledge on Summer 2021 fashion trends. Dubbed as “Hot Girl Summer with Claire Sulmers”, she revealed the top four trends of the summer featuring pieces from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designers like Bree Billiter, SybG, Madam Mystique and more.

Let’s explore Summer 2021 trends with pieces from Fashion Bomb Daily shop:

Rainbow

With June as Pride Month, everything, especially fashion garments, has been decorated in colorful rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Even as we approach the end of June, we don’t see rainbow fashion declining anytime soon. You can achieve a multicolor rainbow look with the $200 Bree Billiter Pantone Multicolor Dress which has been spotted on Tracee Ellis Ross. Pair with our $98 SybG Gold On a Pedestal Mules Sandals for a little extra shine to your vibrant look!

2. Sequins

With our favorite places opening back up after a year, what better way to celebrate a return to normalcy than with sparkling sequins. Rock the $489 Keylows Miami Vice Multicolor Sequin Crop Top and Pants Set as you step out with your girls. This look is perfect for celebrating being back “outside”!

3. Maxi Dresses

Maxi dresses, or sundresses, are summer staples! Serving the summer season’s must-have item, you can never go wrong with keeping a few in your closet! Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Madam Mystique offers the ultimate maxi dresses with its $80 “Arya” Pink Maxi Dress and “Nicholette” Yellow Maxi Dress. Matched with a pair of heeled sandals and your favorite handbag, both dresses will present you with uber-chic looks, perfect any event or gathering during the season.

4. Elegant Pants

Every woman needs a great pair of dress pants in their wardrobe, but here’s the thing: they don’t have to be basic! Madam Mystique elevates the typical dress pants with their $80 Esmee Red Side Drape Dress Pants. Appearing in a popping red, the dress features an asymmetrical drape detail that adds modern appeal to the classic dress pants.

Tune into more moments and clips from the Access segment below:

You can shop these summer trends items on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop now, click here!