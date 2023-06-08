With a fit designed to flatter, and a collection that exudes novelty and elegance, it’s no surprise that our CEO Claire Sulmers bet on Bridal Babes for her Harvard reunion last week.

Sulmer’s 20th reunion was a full circle moment for her and her college besties who color coordinated their outfits during the duration of the reunion. When it came down to Sulmer’s crew rocking hints of yellow and gold, she stood out amongst the crowd in her champagne ‘Arya’ Gown from Bridal Babes.

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

Bridal Babes, is a black-owned tech company that offers an extensive assortment of fashion-forward Bridesmaid gowns that range from a small-5XL. The company which was founded by husband and wife, Ashley and Charles has been featured on Shark Tank, Ebony and Essence magazine.

Our CEO Claire opted for strapless Bridal Babes silk dresses that felt like the ultimate bombshell look and perfectly accentuated Sulmers curves. We love the draping at the bust and throughout the waist of her gown, and her high slit was daring yet complimentary to her stunning shoe candy.

Sulmers gold open-toe lace up sandals paired exceptionally well with her mini beaded bag and her platinum pixie cut was on point. We love seeing our CEO shine bright in all her glory at her 20th Harvard University reunion and with the help of Bridal Babes, she made quite the sartorial entrance.

Ahead, see more beautifully constructed designs that Bridal Babes offers.

The Farrah Dress

The Tianna Sienna Dress

The Sabrina Main Dress

The Opera Gloves Dress