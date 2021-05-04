Claire Sulmers Hosts Rich Bich Clinic Spring Beauty Brunch With Rae Holiday and Jenny Nemeth

On Saturday, Rich Bich Clinic held a private Spring Beauty Brunch hosted by our EIC Claire Sulmers, talent relations manager Rae Holiday and Rich Bich Clinic owner Jenny Nemeth.

Claire Sulmers, Jenny Nemeth and Rae Holliday

Founded in New York, Rich Bich Clinic offers an array of beauty services from hair removal to skin rejuvenation under founder Jenny Nemeth, who is also a licensed esthetician and laser specialist. To celebrate the clinic’s opening, Nemeth, with the help of Claire Sulmers and Rae Holiday, hosted a rooftop brunch that supplied all vibes of a NYC Spring/Summer function.

Jenny Nemeth, Rich Bich Clinic CEO

The Spring Beauty Brunch was decorated with seasonal florals and greenery matched with the stellar views of the city. Tunes were supplied by DJ Nyce while attendees enjoyed desserts from Fresh Taste Bakery and select cocktails made with PLUSH Vodka. There were also a few familiar faces in the building including Love and Hip Hop: New York star and rapper Miss Moe Money, music artist Alexa Ayaz, MILK The Smiling Pom, beauty influencer Madison Murrell, and Chrissy Monroe to name a few.

For the event, Claire Sulmers hosted wearing a purple mixed animal print look by Enagncio that perfectly matched the Springtime aesthetics of the brunch.

Claire Sulmers and Rae Holliday

Explore more moments from Rich Bich’s Spring Beauty Brunch below:

Jenny Nemeth and Rae Holliday

Madison Murrell

Miss Moe Money

Karina Guiteau

Laurie Silber and Milk Pom Star

Alexa Ayaz

Tyiana Catalino and Jenny Nemeth

Johnny Donovan with Milk Pom Star

Dawn Florio and Chrissy Monroe

Discover more about Rich Bich Clinic and their services on Instagram (@richbichclinic) and www.richbichclinic.com.