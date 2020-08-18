Claire Sulmers Appeared on Tamron Hall Show With Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Sai Sankoh: Chats About Diversity, Inclusion and Using Platform to Amplify the Future of Fashion!
Yesterday, our Editor-in-Chief Claire Sulmers appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to chat with host Tamron Hall about diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. Recalling times in the industry when very few Black designers were shown at New York Fashion Week, Claire knew something needed to change. Claire touches on the importance of using Fashion Bomb Daily to amplify emerging Black designers, putting them on celebrities and adding them to the brand’s very own Fashion Bomb Daily shop. Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Sai Sankoh even made a guest appearance on the featured segment telling viewers about her resort line!
Claire is wearing a top by S. Denton which is featured on the Fashion Bomb Daily shop!
Catch the segment featuring Claire Sulmers and Sai Sankoh on the Tamron Hall show here: