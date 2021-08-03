On Saturday, creative director Kal Williams relaunched his belt line known as VII Luxury Collection in Atlanta at Connaisseur Paris with the help of Fashion Bomb Daily CEO Claire Sulmers and image consultant Kris Shelby as the event’s hosts.

During the epic relaunch event, attendees were granted with the exclusive opportunity to shop the Spring/Summer 2021 collection of artisan-made belts which bare the brand’s luxurious logo. The relaunch of VII Luxury Collection was a huge success complete with food, drinks, and sounds by DJ Stormy Monroe. Not to mention, many familiar faces were in attendance at the event in support of Kal Williams and his brand including rapper MA$E, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Lisa Wu, radio personality Shay McCray, media mogul April Love, and more!

Co-host Claire Sulmers attended the event in a show-stopping high-low orange dress by London Couture, which will soon be offered at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! She paired the gown with SybG On A Pedestal Mules Sandals, available on FashionBombDailyShop.com for $98. Her makeup was slayed by Latasha Wright with hair by Anthony Wilson.

Explore more moments from the VII Luxury Collection event below:

You can shop VII Luxury Collection now on www.viicollection.com and discover more on Instagram (@vii.collection7).

Photos: DeMorris Marable