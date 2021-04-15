Ciara Wore Saint Laurent Spring 2021 Black Jumpsuit While Hosting NBC’s Roll Up Your Sleeves Special With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently hosted NBC’s latest special known as “Roll Up Your Sleeves”. Of course, the two were dressed to impress for the event in coordinating black looks. Ciara stunned in a black zip-up designer jumpsuit and bouncy blonde-highlighted curls.

Ciara wore a $2,490 Saint Laurent zipped jumpsuit in black. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, the jumpsuit appears in a wool jersey material complete with noteworthy details such as high collar, long sleeves, front zipper, and flared pant hems. This particular piece also hugs the physique which adds to the garment’s chic nature.

Ciara completed the look with black Jimmy Choo pumps and Anita Ko jewelry. For her hair, she opted for bouncy curls full of body which provided her with a 70s glam-like vibe for her look. Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly with her makeup done by Shannon Pezzetta.

Photos: NBC