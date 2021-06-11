Ciara Gives Us a Runway Strut in Mugler Beige Cutout Blazer and Sheer Panel Pants

Ciara always knows how to keep fans on their toes when it comes to looks. When the music artist isn’t on mom duties, she rocks classic pantsuits and stylish designer looks for appearances and press. Ciara was recently spotted strutting down a hallway in beige cutout pantsuit look, giving us a modelesque moment in this designer look.

Ciara strutted in a full Mugler pantsuit, styled by Maeve Reilly. From the brand, she wore the $2,199 Segmented Wool Blazer and $970 Sheer-panel wide-leg mid-rise wool trousers. This particular look is from Mugler’s Spring 2021 collection which wow’d critics with its unexpected skin-baring silhouettes and diverse selection of models including Pose‘s Dominique Jackson and Bella Hadid. Pieces from this specific collection have been on every “it” girl’s wishlist as the season’s popular leggings have graced faces such as Snoh Aalegra, Marlo Hampton, Joie Chavis, Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassie and many more.

Ciara finished the look with a pair of matching beige pumps and subtle diamond jewelry including a necklace, rings and stud earrings. She opted for a slicked back ponytail by Lorenzo Calderon and natural makeup glam by Yolanda Frederick.

What say you?