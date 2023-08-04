Artist Ciara is doing a “1-2 step” to her latest brand endorsement as the new face of Gap X LoveShackFancy’s latest collaboration- “A Family Affair.”

The 76-piece collection is a merge between Gap’s rich denim heritage, and LoveShackFancy’s dainty floral prints, that always offers a feminine touch.

CiCi spoke about manifesting this moment as she once envisioned herself partnering with Gap and for the campaign her children Future, 9 , and Sienna, 6 , were invited to share this joyous moment.

Photo Credit: @legendaryshots.p

With her own style, the ‘Level Up’ singer represented at the Gap X LoveShackFancy launch party in one of the brands signature denim floral prints that’s apart of capsule, however chose to customize her own look using the same textile.

Creatively partnering with her fashion stylist, Deonte “DeO” Nash, they both sought out designer Kwame Adusei who’s has dressed CiCi in the past, and is responsible for some of the mega looks for celebs like Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union.

Using the Gap X LoveShackFancy floral denim print, Adusei designed an oversized biker denim jacket dress that had bold zipper pockets. He took his design one step further by creating custom denim stiletto boots using the same fabric with a 4-inches heel and round pointy-toe.

Photo Credit: @legendaryshots.p

The line which debuted today, is affordable with prices varying from $13-$248 and consists of everything from floral Gap hoodies and jogger pants, to denim maxi dresses, and khaki trench coats.

The collaboration offers our favorite and most-beloved Gap pieces in a new and improved way. With so much swag and an aesthetically pleasing wardrobe, Ciara is the perfect celeb to put this collaboration on the map.