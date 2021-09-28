Over the weekend, Ciara and her beautiful children were spied having absolute fun with each other! The family had a mini dance party and played together while keeping it comfy in coordinating sweatsuits.
Ciara and her kiddies were all outfitted in sweatsuits from popular brand Milano Di Rouge. Ciara wore the brand’s $188 Lux Signature Sweatsuit in lavender paired with white sneakers. Her daughter Sienna matched her fly with the kid’s $128 Lux Kids Crewneck Signature Sweatsuit in lavender paired with white kicks as well. Future Zahir also wore the kid’s $128 Lux Kids Crewneck Signature Sweatsuit, opting instead for the black version paired with matching sneakers. As for the latest adorable addition to the family, Win danced in the mirror with his siblings wearing the grey $25 Signature Long Sleeve Onesie with black with the Lux Baby Signature sweatpants from the $100 Lux Baby Signature Sweatsuit.
What a fun and stylish household!