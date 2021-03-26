Christina Milian Gets Ready for Glam Session in Pink Fuzzy Fashion Nova Set

As she awaits the arrival baby #3, Christina Milian is still putting work in the entertainment industry. Recently, she was spotted prepping for a glam session wearing a pink fuzzy knit set by Fashion Nova.

Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Smile Again Fuzzy Sweater Pant Set. She accessorized the look with some chunky sneakers matched with multicolor hair rollers.

Currently on sale for $41.99, the Smile Again Fuzzy Sweater Pant Set comes in both blush (as spotted on Milian) and taupe. The set also features an oversized cardigan and high-waist wide leg pants in an ultra-soft and fuzzy knit fabric.

With sizes ranging up to 3X, this set is perfect for lounging for all Bombshells.

Thoughts on this set? You can shop it here!

