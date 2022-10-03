The pandemic works hard, but Christian Wijnants works harder! In his first in-person, public fashion showcase since global lockdowns would render virtual showings the norm, Christian Wijnants has made his runway return. Monochrome, fluidity, layering: these are some of the words that depict and distinguish Wijnants’ Spring-Summer 2023 offer from any other.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Between 38 looks, the color palette incorporated tropical hues purple, orange-red, turquoise and peach with earthy green tones contrasted against black and white neutrals. Its all in the detail for this designer as he sprinkled well-placed summer prints and ruched neckpieces conveying floral necklaces. As such, the entire collection is a clear love letter to everything on a summery beachside.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

It wouldn’t be a Christian Wijnants show without some edge, which is why we’re very into this latex accessories – including this latex sock moment above – that instantly elevate every look, keeping the materials light and eccentric! Models wore dewy natural makeup with a sandlike addition to the side of the face, evoking the beach vibes.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

What do you think?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction