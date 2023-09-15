It’s been a smashing 15 years since designer Christian Siriano, 37, debuted his first collection at New York Fashion Week, and to honor the celebratory moment, he showcased the most avant-garde designs with his celebrity fan base by his side.

Photo credit: @csiriano

From celebs like Quinta Brunson and Avril Lavigne, to the fierce Lavern Cox and singer Kesha- there was no shortage of stars in the Pierre Hotel last Friday.

Not to mention Australian singer Sia, who also performed “Shine Bright Like a Diamond,” in a light pink dramatized ensemble with a huge bow on top of her bangs that covered half of her face.

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

It feels like not that long ago when Siriano won Bravo TV Project Runway in 2008, and since then he has undoubtedly become a household name.

To commence his 15th Anniversary, he chose to stay true to his core by paying homage to his ballet background. Inspired by the world of ballet, we saw a variety of gowns with ruffles and tutu skirts, in addition to suiting that was layered with lace up corsets.

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

We also saw hints of ombre metallic in the most innovative and surprising way. Incorporating silver, gold and rose metallic in different variations, Siriano walked us through the future of balletcore, nodding to the younger generation of style stars.

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

His tulle gowns were perfectly draped and adorned with floral components for a fresh and fantasy like aesthetic. If anyone understands the power of femininity, it’s certainly Siriano who has proven time and again that he’s not new to this, but rather true to this.

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

It’s safe to say that Christian Siriano deserves all his flowers and more, and with his persistent effort to revolutionize the fashion world, his name will definitely go down in history.

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Ahead, see more of Christian Siriano’s designs! XoXo

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Photo Credit: @Csiriano

Photo Credit: @Csiriano