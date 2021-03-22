Chrissy Teigen Spotted Grocery Shopping in West Hollywood Wearing Grey Cashmere Coat and White Draped Cardigan by the Row, Gianvito Rossi Black Ruched Knee Boots, Style Guise Swarovski Crystal Face Mask, and Bottega Veneta Black and Gold Double Strap
Chrissy Teigen took store run looks to the next level during her recent outing in West Hollywood. The mom and tv personality donned a stylish designer look that looked front-row ready for the grocery store:
Chrissy Teigen wore $6,590 The Row “Fiera” coat, $950 The Row “Sua” cardigan (sold out), $1,625 Gianvito Rossi 85 suede knee boots, $650 Bottega Veneta double strap belt, $75 Style Guise Swarovski Crystal Mask.
For jewelry, she opts for a $4,370 Carbon and Hyde Starstruck Necklace, $5,875 Jacquie Aiche 5 Spaced Out Pyramid, and $14,100 Anita Ko 7 Stone Diamond Lariat.
Chrissy Teigen definitely upped the ante for grocery store looks. What do you think?
Photos: Backgrid