Beyoncé’s prodigy Chloe Bailey, 25, showed up and showed out at Dwayne Wade’s Hall of Fame Induction party hosted by FWRD in a tantalizing white Mugler gown that was provocatively elegant.

Known for being a sex-symbol and fashion-forward brand, designer Thierry Mugler became known for his architectural and sculpted designs in the 70’s which you can see through the cutouts and shapes of Chloe’s body-con dress.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chloe’s $2010 spiral Illusion long dress added an innovative twist with sheer paneling throughout and was form fitting, hugging her hips and showing off her shape.

Since Beyoncé discovered her and her sister Halle Bailey on Youtube back in 2013 for their cover of ‘Pretty Hurts,’ the two have recently become solo artists, carving a lane out for them to individually shine.

Photo Credit: On Behalf of Mugler

The white Mugler dress that Chloe wore was daring and alluring, playing into the sheer and naked dress trend that has become widely recognizable and prevalent in the fashion industry.

Shop Chloe’s look below: