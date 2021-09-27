Musical duo Chloe and Halle delivered yet another captivating performance over the weekend at this year’s Global Citizen Live concert. Accompanying their mesmerizing vocals, the two were outfitted in breathtaking gowns by Yousef Al Jasmi.

Chloe and Halle Bailey performed in Yousef Al Jasmi gowns from the Couture 2021 collection. Both gowns consisted of a slightly see-through nude material adorned entirely with crystal embellishments.

Chloe finished her look with a pair of $75.23 “Wrapped Up In Love” suede lace-up heels from Oh Polly. She also rocked Falllon Jewelry pieces and a pair of crystallized gloves by Gucci.

Halle opted for a pair of $325 Flor de Maria “Claudia” sandals in tan along with a diamond ring earring set.

Both looks were styled by Nikki Cortez.

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: Backgrid / Julian Dakdouk