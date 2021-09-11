As fashion week continues, so do the celebrity sightings and their style moments! Chloe and Halle Bailey were recently spotted at Bvlgari’s B.Zero1 rooftop party in honor of the brand’s B.zero1 collection. While attending the exclusive party with an 180 view of the New York City skyline, the Grammy-nominated musical duo graced the bash with a performance in stellar looks.

Chloe and Halle appeared at the Bvlgari event wearing $1,485 Peter Do “Night” pleated crepe midi dress from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection. The “Night” dress serves as a modern classic with its pleated A-line skirt and strapless nature. Halle opts for the dress’s neutral version while Chloe goes for black, giving us a yin and yang feel between the musical sisters.

The two accessorized their Peter Do dresses with crystal Area headpieces, Chloe appears to be wearing this $280 headband while Halle is said to be wearing this $450 headpiece. Chloe and Halle also wore Bvlagri’s B.Zero1 pieces for jewelry accessories. Their looks for the Bvlgari event were styled by Nikki Cortez.

Photos: Julian Dakdouk