From day to evening, renowned Italian designer Chiara Boni presented her latest collection at NYFW Sunday afternoon, consisting of deconstructed gowns, edgy biker looks, and fashion-forward accessories inside the gallery at Springs Studio in Tribeca.



Boni, who’s originally from Florence, Italy has incorporated her heritage through her profound attention to details, and timeless pieces. So much so, that she has a cult following who religiously stand behind everything that the evening wear designer conceptualizes.

This year, with inspiration from famous photographer Helmut Newton, Boni took her collection one step further. Boni who has a history shooting with the late photographer, shares many of the same values as Newton, with one being, their “appreciation for powerful women.”

Her beautifully crafted line inspired by strong women, shone through with styles like a hooded black dress with a crystal mesh face covering, a cutout gown with bell sleeves, and leather corsets and bodices that accentuated at the waist. Her innovative styles has showed us that she is rightfully so, a mastermind in this industry.

In addition to using darker shades of ebony black, Boni also incorporated floral iridescent fabrics and utilized hues of fuchsia and magenta, which undoubtedly is the color of the season. Along with being unafraid to take risks with vibrant shades, Boni also took her line up a notch with her use of accessories that demonstrated her Italian roots.

If you can reimagine the glasses that Beyonce rocked in her DIVA video, you can envision Boni chained sunglasses that she showcased with various runway looks. She also utilized long leather gloves, choker necklaces, and clutches.



Despite the evening wear market expanding, Chiara Boni’s presence is unquestionably felt. Her expert tailoring was also depicted through asymmetrical power suits in solids, stripes and velvet leaving us all to anticipate Fall ’23 before summer has even approached.



