Charming Outfits for a first date

You found someone to go out with you, but now the day of the date is bearing down, and you haven’t picked an outfit. It can be very difficult to choose which outfit to wear when you’re more focused on being a presentable person. We asked dating experts from steamylocals.com to share their opinion on what better to wear on a first date. You cannot go wrong with these choices!

Make the most of your wardrobe

The biggest mistake that people make when they’re picking out clothes for a first date is believing they need a new outfit. The chances are good that you’ve acquired some very nice attire over the years, and there is no reason to dismiss all of it out of hand. So, the first tip is to make the most of your wardrobe. Depending on your particular style, you can bring back something older, mix things in a new way, or just use the accessories that you already have. Not only will that save you the stress of shopping for an entire outfit, but it will ultimately save you some money, too.

Look like yourself and be comfortable

Dating is a difficult process, to say the least. People tend to attempt to make themselves be the person that their date wants to see instead of being true to their nature. Now, the problems that exist with that mindset are numerous and far-reaching. However, as the topic pertains to clothing, not wearing an outfit that exudes “you” can lead you to become very uncomfortable physically and mentally. On the physical side of things, you might wear an outfit that is more revealing than you like or that is too tight. You might stumble in heels that are a fair bit taller than you’re used to wearing. On the emotional side of things, you could be compromising a carefully constructed persona that you’ve built over time. You’re not a lady in red; you’re more of a “tights and sweater” girl. Will it hurt you to slip into a little black dress once in a while to look and feel great? No, probably not. When you’re on a date, though, you can find yourself physically uncomfortable and distracted from your date. You might also inadvertently set expectations in the mind of your partner that can become an issue down the road. These are abstract ideas, but the important thing is to always be satisfied and cozy; you’ll have a much better time this way.

Fashion outfit don’ts for a first date

There are many things that you don’t want to do when you’re going out on a first date. When it comes to outfits, there are fashion mistakes guidelines in place that have become common knowledge or at the very least commonly cited throughout the years. These are some of the things to keep in mind when you’re dressing up for a night with your date!

Always wear freshly cleaned clothes

Don’t try to be a fashion icon (Don’t wear a runway look; it’ll just make both of you uncomfortable)

Leave something to the imagination

Let the type of date dictate the outfit (Don’t wear heels to the beach- things like that)

Don’t wear anything that isn’t comfortable or makes you feel confined

Impressive outfit ideas

Now that we’ve thrown at you all these different rules about what to wear and what not to wear, one question remains. What should you wear? We’ve come up with a few outfits that are nice, interesting, and can help you stay comfortable while you’re out with a partner.

Tough Leather Jacket + Skirt

Maxi Wrap Dress

Slinky Slip Dress

White Blouse + Skinny Jeans

Silk Cami + Jean Shorts or Skirt

These items are versatile and can be adapted to suit all sorts of dates. The leather jacket and skirt can work for a night at a bar and the slip dress for dinner and a show are two examples of how these outfits can be utilized. Keeping these outfits in your closet will ensure you have something to wear no matter what your partner wants to do. As long as you change them out once in a while to match current fashions, you’ll be ready to go!

The first date is a very significant milestone. It can be the start of something new and beautiful. There’s no reason for it to be uncomfortable for you at all, and when you follow the advice we’ve provided, it won’t be. Focus on looking and feeling your best, and your date will be a memorable one for all the right reasons. Although fashion is always changing, there are still some outfits that are mainstays. Stock up your closet and never fret about what you’re going to wear again!