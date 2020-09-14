CFDA Announced 2020 Fashion Award Winners: Black Designers Kerby Jean-Raymond, Christopher John Rogers and Telfar Clemens Take Home Awards For Menswear, Emerging Designer and Accessories!
Just in! The Council of Fashion Designers of America just announced its 2020 Fashion Award winners today during through its Runway360 initiative. Chairman of the Council Tom Ford announced the winners at noon with Black designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond, Christopher John Rogers and Telfar Clemens taking home designer awards!
Let’s get into the CFDA2 2020 Fashion Award Winners:
Kim Jones won International Men’s Designer of the Year .
Pierpaolo Picciolo won International Women’s Designer of the Year.
Christopher John Rogers won American Emerging Designer of the Year. He was the winner of 2019’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.
Telfar Clemens won American Accessories Designer of the Year.
Kerby Jean-Raymond won American Menswear Designer of the Year.
Gabriela Hearst won American Womenswear Designer of the Year.
Congrats to all the winners of this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards!
Thoughts?