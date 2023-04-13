Known for her infamous five-octave vocal range, and topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts on multiple occasions, Mariah Carey stepped out like the true diva she is in black on black look to Joaquin Phoenix exclusive party for his film ‘Beau is Afraid’ in Hollywood.

The Fantasy singer, 54, looked fabulous in a Prada logo tank and leather Mugler leggings that she layered with a cropped blazer. Mariah seems to be in good spirits and earlier this week, she even dropped the primary custody petition for her 11-year old twins, Monroe and Moroccan with Nick Cannon. It’s great to see Nick Cannon and Mariah come to amicable terms as I’m sure Nick Cannon’s hands our full with his 12 children.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Photo Credit: Complementary of Prada

Another celeb with an angelic voice spotted on the go was Ariana Grande who made quite the entrance in an oversized rose colored Balenciaga coat that she styled with pure white Botegga Veneta boots. She strutted arm in arm with actress Cynthia Erivo who also served us fierce shoe candy. Contrary to Ariana, Cynthia opted for all black with her printed Dries Van Noten thigh high boots.

The elephant in the room was most noticeably Ariana’s weight loss which the singer attributed to health issues. It’s important to note that no is perfect and as humans we are going to have moments when our body weight fluctuates. No one is the exception. To combat critics, Ariana Grande took to social media to call fans from body shaming in general and we couldn’t agree more with the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer who is far too talented beyond her years.

Complimentary of Bottega Veneta Photo Credit: Splash Images Complementary of Dries Van Noten

Jenny from the block and Ben Affleck look spring ready while getting their car valet. JLO wore a beautifully crafted Zimmermann maxi floral dress with brown Coach platform boots. Her Hermes bag made for the perfect picnic and you clearly see who’s the fashionable one amongst the two.

Between acting and various endorsements, JLO has her hands full but let’s be honest…JLO has always been a go-getter. She is expected to star in an upcoming Netflix film entitled, ‘The Mother’ and based on the trailer, Jennifer who plays the mother, will be fighting for her and her daughters life. The scenario reminds us of when JLO played in ‘Enough’ and we saw her exceptional acting skills.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images Photo Credit: Complimentary of Zimmermann Photo Credit: Complimentary of Hermes

In addition to JLO and Ben, another couple walking stride in stride was singer Rosalia who was captured on a date night with her fiancé, Rauw Alejandro in LA. The Spanish singer and songwriter smiled ear to ear as she walked in green ‘The Attico’ cargo pants with a g-string and black bra.

For those of you who don’t know the 30-year old singer, she is a Grammy winning pop star who is originally from Barcelona. She has received critical acclaim for her popular flamenco and reggaeton songs. In fact, she is expected to perform at the 2023 Coachella festival on Saturday April 15th so if you don’t know of her, make sure you tune in to see what the hype is all about.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp Photo Credit:IG Reproduction Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp



We look forward to seeing more celebrities on the go as the weather changes and celebs take the streets in fashionable looks that are sure to turn heads. Let us know which celebs had your most favorite look.