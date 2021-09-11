The celebrities are loving Area’s pink plaid blazer! Known as the “Hourglass” blazer, the pink checkered print blazer comes from Area’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection and provides a stylish take on the classic blazer. Appearing in a popping pink plaid print, the outerwear garment features many standout details such as the blazer’s broadened shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, and structured paneling to supply an hourglass figure. Area’s “Hourglass” blazer can be found at Nordstrom for $1,850.

We have seen Reginae Carter, Tiffany Haddish, and Chloe Bailey in the ultra-chic blazer. Let’s get into how each of these ladies styled the piece:

Reginae Carter wore Area’s $1,850 blazer with what appears to be denim shorts. She also opted for a Chanel pink velvet quilted mini handbag, $1,165 Amina Muaddi “Gilda” heels, and $339 Off-White pink “Catalina” sunglasses to go along with her look. For jewelry, she went with a choker necklace, bracelets, and rings. Reginae’s look was styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Tiffany Haddish appeared on her late night TV show, Friday Night Vibes, wearing the $1,850 Area pink plaid blazer paired with a matching ruffled mini skirt, styled by Law Roach. For accessories, she went with a subtle pendant necklace and pink gem ring. She wore her blonde hair in a slight wispy short cut, executed by Ray Christopher.

For her visual for her debut solo single “Have Mercy”, Chloe Bailey appeared in the the popular Area pink plaid blazer with what appears to be pink undergarments. She accessorized the look with white platform heels and $360 Loewe Ibiza sunglasses in pink (sold out). Her outfit was styled by Zerina Akers.

Which look is your favorite?

Photos: