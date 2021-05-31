Celebs Love Mugler’s Swirl Panel Leggings: As Spotted on Joie Chavis, Ari Fletcher, Marlo Hampton + More

In another episode of Celebs Love, the women of the celebrity world are loving Mugler’s striking leggings. Faces such as Joie Chavis, Marlo Hampton, and Ari Fletcher have been spotted in the brand’s immensely popular leggings of which they styled to their personal tastes and likings.

Joie Chavis was spotted out in Houston wearing Mugler’s $518 sheer panel leggings paired with Agent Provocateur’s “Anja” swimsuit which she wore as a bodysuit (sold out). She went with black pumps and icy jewelry for her accessories.

Ari Fletcher stepped out for a night out in a black bodysuit paired with $390 Mugler’s spiral multicolor leggings (sold out), $930 Bottega Veneta pink stretch chain sandals and a $2,150 Balenciaga fluffy “Hourglass” bag. She opted for a sleek high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice along with diamond jewelry for accessories.

Marlo Hampton decided to go full-on Mugler wearing the brand’s $690 off-shoulder cutout bodysuit and $390 spiral-printed leggings in cobalt and burgundy (both sold out). She rocked long bone-straight tresses and a pair of $950 Giuseppe Zanotti “Dehlia” heels (sold out) to conclude the look.

Shantel Jackson went with a more sporty-chic look for her $518 sheer panel Mugler leggings. She paired the leggings with a neon green cropped hoodie and black pumps.

Nikki Hightower aka @nikkiasworld gave us a “calm flex” in Mugler’s sheer panel leggings, a black bodysuit, $745 Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps and a Hermès Kelly 32 crocodile bag.

Stefflon Don posed poolside in a $450 Louis Vuitton monogram Ombré Triple V Triangle Bikini top paired with Mugler’s $320 Mugler multicolor contrast panel leggings (sold out). She also rocked multicolor ombré loose waves with a diamond nameplate necklace, dollar sign earrings, and bracelets.

