Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani once stated, “Only wear clothes that make you feel alive,” and among Marlo Hampton, Cardi B and Monica D who were all spotted in the Maison Valentino allover logo print, they each brought their fierce looks to life in their own special way.

Real Housewife of Atlanta star, Marlo Hampton’s was the first diva to be spied in the nude and dark brown Valentino logo print during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens L!VE with Andy Cohen.

Photo Credit: @MarloHampton

Known for turning heads on and off camera, the Le’ Archive founder wore a $1,300 Valentino long sleeve chiffon top that she styled with the matching $5,500 logo print circle midi skirt.

To take things up a notch, Marlo accessorized with Valentino logo tulle tights, and black and clear Christian Louboutin heels to remind us that she’s the epitome of a true fashion connoisseur on the Housewives series.

Photo Credit: @Marlohampton

In addition to Marlo, Cardi B was most recently spotted in the Valentino logo print. The “I Like It” rapper has been taking Paris Haute Couture fashion week by storm alongside her stylist Kollin Carter, and perhaps we’ve never seen Cardi look better.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Coming along way since her Love & Hip Hop era, Cardi B was spotted wearing a $2,500 Valentino logo printed jumpsuit while shopping on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. She layered her fashion-forward ensemble with a $6,900 logo printed shirtdress that had a cape back and added a dynamic flare to the popular trend.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Also spied in the $2,500 Valentino logo jumpsuit was no other than Monica Denise who looked absolutely flawless and iconic during Essence Fest in New Orleans. Contrary to Cardi B, Monica layered her jumpsuit with a cropped Valentino jacket that she wore off her shoulder, and had brown leather detailing on her pockets and sleeves.

Photo Credit: @Cyndiibee_

Monica accessorized with black leather thigh high boots and looked marvelous while standing next to Big Freedia who set the Essence stage ablaze with her, and her homegirl, Toya Johnson.

Photo Credit: @Cyndiibee_

Among Marlo, Cardi B and Monica , who do you think wore the Valentino logo print trend best?