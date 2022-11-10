You ask, we answer! Earlier this week, we received a reader inquiry from @hungrywhywait who said, “Please please tell me who made this dress 😩 I need to know”.
Lori Harvey was recently seen in Burberry’s $6,900 Thalia sequins embellished dress, now sold out everywhere! At the start of the year, Kenya Moore, Yung Miami and Princess Love all scored the same look for different occasions. Would you splurge? Get the look for less at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop – shopping details below!
Get the look: $250 Michelle Lopez Silver Bodycon Dress With Pockets
How would you wear it?