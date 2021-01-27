Celebs Love: Kim Shui’s Tropic Print Pieces As Seen on Cardi B, Mary J Blige, Kylie Jenner, and More!

Fashionistas have pledged their allegiance to Kim Shui’s Tropic printed pieces!

The look debuted in Shui’s Spring 2021 collection, and features dresses, skirts, and lace up shorts in the sun kissed print.

Take a look at how celebs styled it below:

Cardi B was one of the first to wear the cut out print top and matching short with gold sandals.

Kylie Jenner skewed sultry in the brand’s dress.

Mary J Blige enjoyed her birthday with Nina Cooper in the cut out crop top, shorts, and Chanel sandals.

And Lala enjoyed a vacation with Kim Kardashian in the Tropic Lace Up Dress.

Love it? Get yours at KimShui.net.

What say you?