The celebs cannot seem to get enough of this hot piece: the Marine Serre’s Second Skin Tattoo top! Khloe Kardashian, Rihanna, and makeup artist Lah Luvie have all been spied in the edgy-chic piece.

Coming from the Marine Serre’s Fall 2021 collection, the featured $365 top present itself in brown covered with tattoo-style prints matched with the brand’s popular crescent moon motif. There is also a pair of $430 matching leggings to the long sleeve top, to give off the impression of a singular look.

Khloe Kardashian, Rihanna, and Lah Luvie have all approved of the top, let’s see how they styled the piece:

Khloe Kardashian paired the Marine Serre Second Skin Tattoo top with the matching leggings. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and brown pumps.

Lah Luvie stepped out with friend and hairstylist Alonzo Arnold wearing the Marine Serre tattoo print top and leggings as well. For accessories, she wore a pair of $1,150 Tom Ford Padlock Naked Sandal in red suede (sold out) along with a red patent leather quilted Chanel handbag.

Rihanna was spied out in NYC wearing the Marine Serre top with a Junya Watanabe Fall 2021 camo and denim pleated skirt over a pair of Matthew Adams Dolan camouflage trousers. She also rocked $360 Paula’s Ibiza Dive sunglasses, a 2001 Louis Vuitton graffiti handbag, and Amina Muaddi Ursina camo pumps.

Which look is your favorite?

Photos: Robert Barbera / Backgrid / @drewvisions