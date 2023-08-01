In case you missed it, Who Decides War is one of the freshest brands in the contemporary design scene. With stylish celebrity rap fans like Joey Bada$$, J-Balvin, Dave East, French Montana, and more, Who Decides War has become a staple brand in the hip-hop community.

Style-friendly emcee Fabolous has proven he’s a fan of the brand, wearing several pieces, from outerwear to graphic trousers. Recently, he visited NYC’s The House of Cannabis in Who Decides War’s $1,200 Bridgetown Mrdr Moto denim.

Photo: @dayhunch on Instagram

These jeans fuse street and beach with a cool white denim canvas decorated with green and yellow palm trees, bomb blue waves, and the Shock Waves logo vibrantly printed in red, yellow, and green. Fab styled his summery jeans with a Shock Waves t-shirt, also by the brand, Kleechi black titan sunglasses, and Nike’s Yellow Jewel Air Force 1 Lows.

These jeans may look familiar because A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie wore them earlier this year.

Photo: @directedbyrj on Instagram

During Coachella weekend, the New York rapper wore the Bridgetown Mrdr Moto denim with Who Decide War’s beach jersey cropped tee, which showed off just a touch of his CK boxers. Like Fabolous, A Boogie wore yellow shoes and rocked New Balance’s M2002RGW style.

