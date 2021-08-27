Three celebrities, one skirt! Normani, Draya Michele and Dess Dior were spotted in Dion Lee’s yellow crochet skirt from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Perhaps one of the most popular items of the summer, the $690 skirt shines brightly in its see-through crochet knit with sexy side cutouts and an elastic waistband along with a matching obvious panty lining. The skirt is definitely for those fashion risk-takers, those who are bold and confident in style and aren’t afraid to turn heads.

Let’s see how both of these celebs styled the skirt:

Draya Michele went full-on Dion Lee wearing both the brand’s $690 sheer crochet maxi skirt in sun and $290 Lustrate Fork Crop Top in timber/blonde. She opted for a pair of nude heeled sandals, a see-through handbag, 8 Other Reasons “Hula” oversized gold hoops to complete her look.

For Dess Dior’s look, she paired the Dion Lee sheer crochet maxi skirt with a $470 Y/Project knit bralette top, Celine shoulder bag (get a similar look with Celine’s $1,300 Mini Vertical Cabas in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin with Celine Print), and $585 JW Anderson Open Laced Heels sandals. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.

Normani opted for a complete Dion Lee look as well rocking the brand’s sheer crochet maxi skirt and leather lace-up corset top. She paired the look with black pointed-toe mules and resin drop earrings. For her hairstyle, the singer went with a bun featuring two braided strands in the front.

How would you wear it?

Photos: @shotbynyp / @myboyace / Blair Caldwell