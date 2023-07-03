In celebration of AREA’s playful aesthetic, the brand created a colorful butterfly cut-out top, with matching shorts, cut to resemble a butterfly which celebrities haven’t been able to keep their paws off.

From JT and Yung Miami from City Girls, to Reginae Carter all rocking the crystal embellished ensemble that has a sweetheart neckline and is made from lambskin, it’s evident to see that AREA hit the mark with this whimsical summer design.

It’s an ‘Act Bad’ season for Yung Miami who has been looking like a million bucks since she got into a relationship with Diddy. They say, the ‘devil is in the details’ and, it’s clear to see that Yung Miami is covering all of her basis.

The Rapper turned TV Host, wore the exact same multicolored AREA ensemble as JT while performing on stage. She opted for a fuchsia pink and purple color block Christian Louboutin platform and accessorized with diamond chains that made us want to say ‘Cha-Ching!’

Yung Miami’s group partner JT, who recently made headlines for allegedly throwing her cell phone at her boyfriend Lil Uzi for shouting out Ice Spice during his performance, and briefly sitting next to the Dominican rapper, opted for barbie pink boots to compliment her AREA look.

Her wrist candy and diamond ring were the perfect accents to bring out the bold rhinestones featured on the front of her ensemble.

Resembling a city girl herself, Reginae Carter also was spotted in the Area two-piece butterfly set and she kept it youthful with bubble gum colored Fendi wedge mules. We adored her Dior Butterfly sunglasses and could totally envision Reginae being apart of a girl hip-hop group in the future.

If you can see yourself in this fierce AREA two-piece set, the Butterfly cut-out leather top retails for $1,495 while the shorts can be purchased for a splurge of $1695, by clicking here.

Image credits:

@yungmiami305/ @damarlittle