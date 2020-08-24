Celebs Love Burberry: Mommy and Me Looks featuring Cardi B, Monica, Kris Jenner and More

One of the joys of having children when your a fashionista is the adorable looks you can dress them in. It’s like having a human doll and it gets even better when looks can be coordinated to match mommy’s fly.

These moms spared no expenses splurging on these Burberry looks for them and their offspring. Check them out below.

Cardi B posted a picture with her mini me, Kulture, rocking a white top with a $990 vintage Burberry wool kilt along with a Burberry x Vivienne Westwood beret hat from Pechuga Vintage. Kulture mirrored her mommy in the $180 mini version of Cardi B’s skirt.

Stylist Gabby also rocked classic Burberry check print. She wore a $330 bucket hat paired with Burberry London Haymarket Check Boston Bag and exposed $450 Logo Tapped Vintage Bikini bottoms. Her daughter wore Burberry girls Ramona Icon-Striped dress with $190 “Markham” check sneakers.

Monica posed with her two sons and daughter in the classic print.

She posed again with her daughter rocking a not so traditional $1,500 Vintage Silk Burberry Jumpsuit while her daughter wore Erina Mini Me Vintage Check Graffiti Shirt Dress and $238 matching sneakers.

Naomi Campbell and her mother posed gracefully in the classic print. Naomi topped her look off with the matching hat.

An lastly this throwback picture of Kris Jenner posing with Rob, Khloe and and young Kendall in coordinating Burberry shows just how timeless it is!

Which look was your favorite? Let us know. You can shop these looks and similar ones below.