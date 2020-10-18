Celebs like Ashanti, Beyonce, Cardi B, and more Love Couture Rope Bodysuits and Corsets by Deviant la Vie

Songstress Ashanti recently celebrated her birthday in style, cutting her birthday cake in a green Deviant La Vie piece, styled by @StylebyTimb. The look was worn previously by Laura Govan, styled by Daniel Hawkins. She wore the two piece to a movie premiere in LA.

Deviant La Vie pieces are certainly beloved by a slew of celebs, including Cardi B (style by Kollin Carter) , Kashdoll (styled by @icontips) , Beyonce (styled by @zerinaakers), Jenna Karleusa( styled by @___ceger___ ), and Draya Michele (styled by @mercedjackson).

While Deviant La Vie specializes in the rope corsets, frequent collaborator Alani Taylor creates the cloth accompanying pieces (think skirts and bottoms, on the looks worn by Beyonce, Cardi, and Kashdoll).

Love! To order a custom piece, visit their Instagram @DeviantLaVie.

Would you wear it?

Images: Instagram