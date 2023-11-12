Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

From creating her own outfits on a clean canvas on social media, to styling popular influencers like Dess Dior, India Royale, and more, celebrity stylist Amber Parker is paving her own lane within the fashion industry.

With fashion and social media evolving so quickly, styling is not only an outlet for freedom of expression, but it’s a way to connect and reach your target audience. One such trailblazer making waves in the realm of celebrity styling is none other than Amber Parker.

With an innate sense for creativity, and an eye for the extraordinary, Parker is carving her own niche in the industry, leaving her indelible mark with styling.

Parker’s journey into the world of styling began with a passion for self-expression through clothing. Growing up, Parker’s fascination with style served as a means of escape and self-discovery.

From experimenting with different trends through thrifting to curating her own looks, she quickly realized the power of fashion.

“The older I got the more I wanted to figure out what it was that I enjoyed doing, because working at Call Centers for the rest of my life wasn’t the ceiling for me,” said Parker. ” I always knew I had purpose and knew that I would be a somebody.”

” Believe it or not, when I was a kid, I use to practice my signature as if I was giving out my autograph,” she laughs. “Never in a million years did I think it would be fashion because I started my styling page with no real expectations and I just wanted to share with the world what I loved so much.”

Parker’s breakthrough into the competitive world of fashion didn’t come without its challenges. Determined to make a name for herself, she started by creating her own looks and posting them on social media. Her dedication and tireless work ethic soon caught the attention of industry insiders, opening doors to collaborations with emerging artists and influencers. “Loving fashion so much only made me want to know more about it. I started researching more, researching some of the stylist responsible for some of my favorite looks both past and present,” said Parker. Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

What sets Amber Parker apart is her ability to blend high fashion, vintage fashion, along with her creativity and individuality.

Rather than conforming to trends, Parker embraces the art of settng trends through her styling. Her work often reflects a nostalgia feel, all while resulting in luxurious looks that are not only visually striking but also deeply reflective of her client’s personalities.

“I will be completely honest, growing up and even now, I was always THAT friend that you could come to when you needed help finding something to wear,” expressed Parker. “My friends were my own little personal dolls that I got to play dress up with and initially, I didn’t really look at it as a talent. I just knew it made ME feel good making others feel good, and we all know when you look good, you feel good.”

Parker’s clientele boasts an impressive roster of A-list celebrities who appreciate her unique approach to fashion. From red carpet events to magazine covers, her styling has graced some of the most high-profile appearances in the entertainment industry. Her collaborations have not only garnered attention for her clients but have also positioned her as a sought-after stylist in the celebrity circuit. Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

In an era where social media plays a pivotal role in shaping fashion trends, Parker has effectively utilized these platforms to showcase her work and connect with a global audience. Her Instagram account serves as a visual diary of her creative journey, offering followers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of celebrity styling and providing inspiration to aspiring stylists worldwide.

“Discovering up-incoming fashion brands, researching the fashion icons, re-discovering older fashion faves, brings me a joy I can’t explain. With styling, I feel like I found my purpose, and for a long time I was unsure of what that was,” said Parker.

Parker recognizes the influence that fashion can have in shaping societal perceptions and actively uses her platform to advocate for inclusivity, body positivity, and ethical fashion practices.

With one of her fashion influences being Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s known lead stylist, Parker has a goal to work with him in the future.

“Mr. Kollin Carter, my goodness. His talent and eye for fashion is unreal! He’s incapable of missing. Every single look he does is a HIT and he does everything so effortlessly!” exclaimed Parker. “I’m always left in awe of his talent as Kollin and Cardi B are literally THE dynamic duo when it comes to fashion. Working with HIM, would be me working with the best and a complete honor that I pray I have one day.”

As Parker continues to pave her own lane in the fashion industry, her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring stylists and fashion enthusiasts alike.

With a commitment to authenticity and a keen eye for innovation, as Parker career evolves, one can only anticipate the exciting and groundbreaking contributions she will make to the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.