So, you and bae are about to head out for some quality time, just the two of you! Could be dinner and a movie, a picnic in the park for lunch, or maybe a beach day or boat tour while on baecation. You look in your closet for the outfit that ensures all the attention is on you and… crickets! Well, not this summer because thankfully Fashion Bomb Daily has the inspiration lined up to take the guesswork out of it. Courtesy of your favorite stars, here are four stylish date night outfit ideas that are guaranteed to make ‘em go crazy for you:

Feather trims

Photo: Backgrid

Frilly feathers can make any dress, blazer, pants, you name it, look and feel more fashion forward and fem! Throughout the summer, weather indoors or outdoors, feathers are welcome on date night!

2. Slinky gloves

Photo: Richard Masao

A nice, fitted pair of gloves is not just edgy and unique, its a sexy choice of accessory that can make a look super fun. Its also bound to be a conversation started so you can’t possibly go wrong there.





3. Cut outs

Photo: Stan Scotts



Perfect for any occasion and easy to incorporate into any look, cut outs are a flirty way of making a statement while out on a date!

4. Coordinated ‘fits

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Whether its a dressier outing or more on the casual side, matching is always cute! Not need to be twinning to a t, just pick one or two things (maybe kicks or a jacket) and coordinate and be the most stylish couple in the room!

Thoughts?

Main image: Backgrid + IG/Reproduction + Stan Scotts