Easter came early this year and celebs were in full bloom to celebrate the Resurrection Sunday. One celebrity in particular who’s making major headlines for her Easter glam shoot is no other than Angela White.

Formerly known as Blac Chyna, Angela White looked breathtaking in a form fitting corset gown by designer Lena Berisha. The elegant and enchanting gown felt dreamy and ethereal and let’s just say this is a great look for Angela, who’s set to play Halle Berry in the infamous B.A.P.S play that will debut on Mother’s Day Weekend.

Along with Angela, Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kenya Moore also looked pretty in pink for Easter in a fuchsia Cult Gaia dress with her adorable daughter, Brooklyn Daly. There’s no doubt that Kenya was gone-with-the-wind fabulous, and her white clear Louboutin stilettos we’re the perfect addition.

Contrary to wearing a gown, Ludacris wife, Eudoxie kept it chic for Easter in a Pink monochromatic Remain two-piece ensemble that included a $210 cardigan and $210 pants. Her rose colored Hermes bag was the topping on the cake and we love how she kept her hair slicked back in a braided pony-tail because it felt very sleek like the brands model.

Stepping away from the pink trend was style Icon June Ambrose who opted for a muted blue tone. The stylist to the stars was caught sashaying on Easter in a SS22 double breasted Acne suit that felt current and on season. Her statement ‘Khia Tullae’ bunny ears hat that she has in numerous colors felt more appropriate than ever on Easter Sunday. Video: IG Reproduction

Model and actress Jayda Cheaves looked like a modern 70’s lovechild in a striped Casa Blanca crochet mini dress that she paired with silver metallic Versace platforms and a Bottega Veneta bag. Lil Baby and their son, Loyal looked so luxe in a full Gucci kids look that included a $860 jacket and $675 pants. We’re so here for this mommy & son duo.

Another celeb to turn heads on Easter Sunday was Kylie Jenner who wore a vintage sage green $4,331 Jean Paul Gaultier ribbed knit maxi dress. She kept it simple with a natural beat and we’re happy to see the Kyle Cosmetics founder tapping into her modern femininity era.