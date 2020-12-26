Celeb Christmas 2020 Looks: Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli, Saweetie in Ellaè Lisquè, Michelle Williams in Safiyaa and More!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Bombers and Bombshells! Celebrities took to Instagram to share how they celebrated Christmas this year through small gatherings with family and friends. Let’s get into some of their looks:

Kim Kardashian donned a custom Schiaparelli look which featured a moulded leather six-pack bodice and a green silk velvet skirt. She also wore oversized serpent pendant earrings by the label as well. She paired the look with $745 Amina Muaddi PVC Slingback Pumps.

Kylie Jenner wore a sparkly red dress from Bottega Veneta FW20 RTW along with $950 Jimmy Choo shoes.

Mariah Carey and her twins posed in matching pajamas on both Christmas Eve and Christmas. On Christmas Eve, they wore custom silk Dolce and Gabbana pj’s which included their initials beaded with silk red thread on their front pockets. On Christmas Day, they wore custom Duckie Confetti pajamas. Both pajama looks were styled by DiAndre Tristan.

Michelle Williams celebrated Christmas wearing a Safiyaaa suit, styled by Jeremy Haynes. Her hair was done by Jodie Rowlands with her makeup by @whippedbykiara.

Ari Fletcher celebrated Christmas with her son Yosohn wearing a Fashion Nova dress.

Kendall Jenner posed by her Christmas tree in Alexandre Vauthier gold ruffle bustier top and black wool short from their SS21 collection, styled by Dani Michelle.

Saweetie was spotted in an Ellaè Lisquè sequin dress and ByLolita necklace, styled by Bryon Javar.

Which holiday look was your fave?