Everyone was all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Best Man: Last Chapters’, coming out this December 22nd. On the red carpet, the starring cast posed altogether, including Melissa De Sousa, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau and Terrence Howard.

With our eyes set on the ladies and their fashions first, they did not hold any style back on this night! Wearing all black, Sanaa Lathan wore a Acne Studios jumpsuit paired with a vintage Chanel chain belt and Paris Texas boots while Melissa De Sousa went for a sparkley Elie Saab jumpsuit styled by Jacqueline Zenere.

Photo: Getty Images

We had to get a closer look at Nia Long’s beautiful, frilly feather top, a $275 LAMARQUE design, that she paired with Banana Republic trousers. The top from the Canadian label comes in a multitude of colors available at Revolve – shop the look below!

Photo: Getty Images

Get the look: $275 LAMARQUE Zaina Top

Regina Hall’s black lace, floral appliqué cocktail dress by Zhivago Couture was another hit of the evening that is also available on the Revolve website! Get it for $725 below:

Photo: Getty Images

Get the look: $725 Zhivago Vendetta Mini Dress

As for the gents, they, too, brought their star style to the red carpet. Fans were particularly obsessing over Morris Chestnut’s choice to pair his suit with a clean white turtleneck! The midnight blue velvet blazer and black pant were an excellent, eye-catching choice by Brooks Brothers, another Canadian label. His look was styled by Neissa Diabate.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Are you excited for the film?