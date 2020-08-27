Cassie Beamed as She Celebrated Her Birthday Wearing a Gold Chain “Maille” Gown by Natalia Fedner and a Tiger Print Embellished Dress by Hakan Akkaya

Cassie glowed in gold as she celebrated her birthday. She posted photos wearing a handmade gold chain single slit dress by Natalia Fedner. This ‘metal couture’ ensemble is a head turner and can be dressed up or down. Cassie rocked it with a bold red lip and wild natural hair.

The young singer also wore a silver halter top by Natalia Fedner as she posed with her husband. The material is similar to the dress shown above and was paired it with a see through flowy black skirt.

The show stopper was this fringe sleeved tiger print embellished dress by Hakan Akkaya that seems as if it were made just for her. The deep v cut neck line and double slits on the dress complimented her curves. The “cat eye” eyeliner along with the scenery of the photo shoot created a modern day “Jane of the Jungle” look. She completed the look with thick gold bangle bracelets worn on each arm.

These looks were purchased from Church Boutique in West Hollywood California. She was styled by Deonte Nash.

Images by Brendan Forbes.