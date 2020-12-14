Cassie Announces Second Pregnancy with a Radiant Photoshoot
A glowing Cassie took to Instagram to announce and celebrate her latest pregnancy of which she and her husband Alex Fine are expecting their second child. Draped in lush fabrics, Cassie opted for a glamour shot. The earth tones of the fabrics and golden glow of her skin provides a natural regal look.
The eye catcher here, besides her new bundle of joy, is Cassie’s hair! Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail but the devil is in the details. Small strands of hair were taken to create an intricate pattern that extended down one side of her face to her chin. Executed by Ruslan Nureev, baby hair has been taken to a new level. Her makeup done by Rokael Lizama.
Congratulations Cassie!