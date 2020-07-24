Carte Blanche Canada’s Fendi Giveaway: 3 Ways to Wear a Fendi Baguette Bag + Enter to Win!

We are giving away a Fendi baguette bag, courtesy of Carte Blanche Canada (read more here)! The classic bag is the cutest little accessory to add to your closet and we are here to show you exactly why.

Here are few looks you could pair with your Fendi Baguette:

Whether it’s vacation or lunch with your favorite girlfriends, this Fendi satin romper and Hermes sandals will make a statement. Accessorize with David Yurman earrings, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and a Versace watch:

A print always pops with solids! Pair your new Fendi bag with a red Fendi jogger set, white sneakers, and a matching visor:

Last, but not least, opt for summertime chic with a black tank from Pretty Little Thing, Fendi shorts, and Bottega Veneta sandals:

Which look is more your style?

