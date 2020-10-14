Cardi B Wore $85 Orange Ombre I Am Gia ‘Gianna’ Cami Dress and Hermès Kelley Bag During Outing in Atlanta

After a bomb birthday celebration over the weekend in Las Vegas, Cardi B wasn’t done turning up as she spotted hanging out during a night out in Atlanta. Of course, the rapper never leaves the house without an outfit that’ll get people talking!

Getty Images/@atlpics

Cardi B was spotted in an $85 orange ombre I Am Gia ‘Gianna’ Cami Dress paired with a black porosus crocodile Hermès Kelley bag, giving us a taste of high-low fashion!

Thoughts on her look?

