Cardi B Wore $85 Orange Ombre I Am Gia ‘Gianna’ Cami Dress and Hermès Kelley Bag During Outing in Atlanta
After a bomb birthday celebration over the weekend in Las Vegas, Cardi B wasn’t done turning up as she spotted hanging out during a night out in Atlanta. Of course, the rapper never leaves the house without an outfit that’ll get people talking!
Cardi B was spotted in an $85 orange ombre I Am Gia ‘Gianna’ Cami Dress paired with a black porosus crocodile Hermès Kelley bag, giving us a taste of high-low fashion!
Thoughts on her look?