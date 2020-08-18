Cardi B Was Dressed to Impress in a Full Louis Vuitton Look and Bottega Veneta Sandals
Cardi B recently popped out on Instagram in a full classy Louis Vuitton look and you know we got all the deets on her look! Let’s get into it:
Cardi B was spotted in a runway Louis Vuitton trench with a matching Louis Vuitton beret made by Baba Jagne (@sirbabajagne). Her beret was made from a LV monogram Neverfull bag. She complete the look with a $4,850 LV Chappeau bag and $1,660 Bottega Veneta BV Spiral sandals. The entire ensemble was styled by Kollin Carter and assisted by Jennifer Udechukwu.
Shop Cardi’s Louis Vuitton Chappeau bag and Bottege Veneta BV Spiral sandals below:
Thoughts on Cardi’s look?