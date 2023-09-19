Magnetic, charismatic, and unapologetic, Cardi B has done it again- delivering one of the most electrifying and vivacious music videos to rock the Internet.

Her latest song, ‘Bongos’ featuring Houston, Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become a fan favorite, amassing over 14 million views and coming in at #1 for top music videos on Youtube.

With a budget of 2-million dollars, to ensure the most eye-catching visuals, Cardi and Meg made quite the scene in Malibu, California with colorful monochromatic looks in the most vivid and juiciest color schemes.

Still in ‘Bongos’ mode while on the East Coast, Cardi slayed the big apple in an orange and turquoise ombre Hanifa FW23 ribbed knit dress known as the “Taliah Maxi.” The hip hugging bodycon dress had cutouts at both the bust and hem of her dress and felt very on trend to the Southern, California theme of ‘Bongos.’

When it came down to Cardi’s accessories, she went bold with gold layered bangles, statement circular earrings and a shiny gold ring that highlighted her long fiery red coffin nails.

She dominated the room with her picturesque glam including peachy shadow, feathered eye lashes, lip lined lips and contour that perfectly defined her facial features.

We’re glad to see Cardi B is back in her music bag and element, and she never ceases to amaze us with her authenticity that often exposes the facade of others living a lie.

She has come such a long way from growing up in Washington Heights and Bronx, to being a star on Love & Hip Hop, and now taking over the Hip-Hop industry as one of the best rap emcees.

This goes to show that you have a vision that no one else can see but you, don’t give up on that vision, work hard and believe in yourself, and when the time it right, you shall see that vision come into fruition.



Image Credits: @Tomasherold