Miuccia Prada once stated that, “Fashion is an instant language,” and who better than Rapper Cardi B to remind of us of how true that statement is in a futuristic ensemble that looked like it was made for 2040.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star who ‘s known for setting trends, stepped out for Mother’s Day with her oldest daughter Kulture Kiari in New York in a strapless black Dion Lee dress with a pair of out-of-this-world Han Kjobenhavn shoes that look like they came straight out of Lady Gaga’s closet.

To say Cardi B ‘ATE’ would be quite the understatement and perhaps we owe credit to her New York fashion Stylist, Kollin Carter who has completely changed and elevated the rapper’s image since her early Love & Hip Hop days.

In addition to her mamma bear, Kulture Kiari stepped out serving us an ultra stylish kids look with a navy lace dress that was layered over a graphic tee to go with her black biker jacket. Her kids Gucci boots and oversized black shades let us know that Cardi B and Offset are raising a ‘diva-in-the-making.’

Photo Credit: Backgrid/IG Reproduction

Here’s a close up of the Han Kjobenhavn shoes that Cardi B wore on Mother’s Day that are on a different level. As you can see they are modern, sculptural, and brilliantly made with silver hardware that is the base of the shoe and goes past the rapper’s knee. We were so hear for these shoes and Cardi B. looked insanely beautiful.

They say, ‘the devil is in the details,’ and Cardi B definitely covered all her bases. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Cardi B wore silver YSL bangles to go with her black cutout dress and had graphics painted on her blonde butt-length hair that coordinated with her perfectly placed body tattoos.