Cardi B Poses in a Custom Louis Vuitton Look By Sir Baba Jagne, a Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Bag and LV Logo Hair

Cardi B looked lovely as she posed for Instagram in a custom biscotti colored Louis Vuitton monogram ensemble created by Sir Baba Jagne. The designer created this look using a $1,620 A line wool silk mini skirt with button details in which he converted into a collared sleeveless halter top.

It was paired with the original skirt, a classic Louis Vuitton piece. This double face A-line mini skirt in wool and silk features the iconic Monogram motif as an allover pattern in contrasting colors. Subtle slits at the front and back add ease of movement, while button details on the front highlight the sharp silhouette. – Louis Vuitton

As if that wasn’t enough to give you your fashion fix, Cardi B carried a $3,550 LV Reverse Monogram Petite Boite Chapeau and even had the LV logo printed in her hair, a hair trend kick started by Lil Kim. Now that’s a head- to- toe look.

She was styled by 2019 Faby’s Award Winner Kollin Carter, makeup by 2019 Faby’s Award Winner Erika la Pearl, and hair by Tokyo Stylez.

Perfectly paired don’t you think? Let us know and shop below.

Images: Mac Photography