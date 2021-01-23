Cardi B Gives Us Body in Red Cosmic Sheer Pierre-Louis Auvray Dress and YSL Studded Heels With Offset on Rodeo Drive

Cardi B is always breaking the internet with her jaw-dropping custom and avant-garde looks! In her recent look, she decided to show off her curvy physique donning a sheer yet structured dress by designer Pierre-Louis Auvray.

Cardi B was spotted on Rodeo Drive with husband Offset rocking a cosmic red sheer dress by Pierre Louis-Auvray paired with Saint Laurent’s studded patent leather “Amber” heels (sold out), styled by Kollin Carter. According to stylists Kollin Carter and Benji Carlisle, the brand will be carried in Carlisle’s upcoming showroom. Kollin Carter was granted exclusive access, becoming the first to support and pull this look from the showroom.

Pierre Louis-Auvray is definitely one to watch! The Central Saint Martins grad is known for combining fashion and art to formulate pieces that have been described as “unreal”, “otherworldly” and even “bizarre”. Back in September of 2019, the designer was presented with the opportunity to show his work through VFiles and Depop’s Runway Showcase along with four other designers. Louis-Auvray is a one-man team and makes each pieces by hand, channeling surreal designs through reconstruction and upcycling and tackling common themes surrounding the human body, the future and technology.

Thoughts on Cardi’s look?

Photos: @diggzy