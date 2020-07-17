Cardi B Flaunts $95,500 Hermes Blue Crocodile 30 Birkin Bag for the Gram + Kulture Gets Pink Birkin + Why Birkin Bags are So Expensive

Cardi B took to the Gram to show off her latest purchase: an #Hermès Porosus Crocodile Birkin 35 Bleu Electrique Bag.

New Birkins range from $12,000 to more than $200,000. Exotic skins like Cardi B’s commands a higher price (approx $95,500).

Many in the comments and undoubtedly the world don’t get the ‘hype’ with Birkin bags or why they cost so much! The answer is a mixture between brand perception and craftsmanship. Each bag is handmade by skilled artisans in Paris.

Birkins are also covetable because they are not only extremely expensive, but also hard to get. They are reserved for an exclusive group of people (namely those who are longtime customers of the brand). You can’t just go in and buy a Birkin. And lastly, with the base price at $12,000, you generally have to be in a certain wealth bracket to afford them.

Cardi B has Birkins of various colors and her hubby Offset recently gifted one in pink to their 2-year-old baby, Kulture:

The message is clear: They’ve got a lot of money, y’all!

But for those belly aching about investments or saving for Kulture’s future, please note that Birkins are also beloved because they generally retain their value post purchase, and sometimes cost more on the resale market (type in Birkin on The Real Real. It’s hard to find even a used Birkin for less than $7,000) .

In sum, Birkins are great investment bags to have! If times get tough, you can always sell them. But if you’ve got the money now, enjoy it!

What say you?

Images: Backgrid/Instagram