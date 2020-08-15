Splurge: Cardi B $1,238 Natasha Zinko Mixed Bandana Print Multicolor Dress and Jay Ahr x Hermes Paisley Print Bag
Cardi B talked about WAP and how to keep it fresh in a funny Instagram video wearing a $1,238 Natasha Zinko Spring 2020 Mixed Bandana Print dress and a Jay Ahr custom Hermes Birkin Bag:
Check out the back view. Love the hair!
Her dress debuted on Zinko’s Spring 2020 runway, paired with mint heels.
Jay Ahr bags are a favorite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more.
Cardi loves a bandana print!
What say you of this ensemble?
If you love it, get yours at Farfetch.com. Styled by Kollin Carter.
Images: Instagram